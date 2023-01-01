Get all child rows referring to parent

So i have a parent and child table and i want to get the total number children referring to parents and i previously used a afterRead Hook

afterRead: [ (data: any) => { return queryRelations(data, "/api/experiences"); }, ],

and in the function

const get = (url, params) => { const query: any = qs.stringify(params, { addQueryPrefix: true }); return fetch(

${url}${query}

); }; export const queryRelations: any = async (data, route) => { const request: Response = await get(payload.getAdminURL() + route, { where: { // the 'in' operator is used when relations can be more than one category: { in: data.id }, // to add more query constraints use 'or', 'and' operator objects }, }); var result: any = await request; if (result?.docs) { return result?.totalDocs; } if (result.status >= 400) { return console.error(); } return 0; };

the payload in response seems to have changed as docs and total docs is undefined ,

i found the answer i can query using

export const queryRelations: any = async (data, route) => { const experiences = await payload.find({ collection: "experiences", where: { // the 'in' operator is used when relations can be more than one category: { equals: data.id }, // to add more query constraints use 'or', 'and' operator objects }, depth: 0, limit: 0, }); if (experiences?.docs) { return experiences?.totalDocs; } return 0; };