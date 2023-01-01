Get all child rows referring to parent

So i have a parent and child table and i want to get the total number children referring to parents and i previously used a afterRead Hook
afterRead: [
(data: any) => {
return queryRelations(data, "/api/experiences");
},
],
and in the function
const get = (url, params) => {
const query: any = qs.stringify(params, { addQueryPrefix: true });
return fetch(
${url}${query}
);
};
export const queryRelations: any = async (data, route) => {
const request: Response = await get(payload.getAdminURL() + route, {
where: {
// the 'in' operator is used when relations can be more than one
category: { in: data.id },
// to add more query constraints use 'or', 'and' operator objects
},
});
var result: any = await request;
if (result?.docs) {
return result?.totalDocs;
}
if (result.status >= 400) {
return console.error();
}
return 0;
};
the payload in response seems to have changed as docs and total docs is undefined ,
can anyone form payload assist me @jmikrut
i found the answer i can query using
export const queryRelations: any = async (data, route) => {
const experiences = await payload.find({
collection: "experiences",
where: {
// the 'in' operator is used when relations can be more than one
category: { equals: data.id },
// to add more query constraints use 'or', 'and' operator objects
},
depth: 0,
limit: 0,
});
if (experiences?.docs) {
return experiences?.totalDocs;
}
return 0;
};
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.