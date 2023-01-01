Get by slug

Hi

I'm trying to setup payload cms to get content by 'slug', eg

/en-gb/new-items

However, currently I can only look into one collection at a time, and with content pages, login page and category pages, product page etc, I would love to create a setup where I can go look for the doc once, rather than having to manually check all collections - is this possible?

Thanks 🙂

I currently have this endpoint: