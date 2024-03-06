Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Community Help

Get client IP Address

default discord avatar
eduh7 months ago
7

Hello, I want to make a verification to make sure an user haven't created any entry in collection by custom endpoint.



Other solutions than

request._peername

?

  • default discord avatar
    notchr7 months ago

    @eduh Is IP the best way to prevent entry duplication?



    You have access to the {user} object in a custom endpoint, is that not sufficient?



    Or is it like a public endpoint?

  • default discord avatar
    eduh7 months ago

    I want it because I want to avoid request spamming



    it's a public endpoint

  • default discord avatar
    notchr7 months ago

    There is rate limiting implemented by default by IP



    500 requests / 15min per IP



    You can adjust those settings on the payload main config



    https://payloadcms.com/docs/production/preventing-abuse#rate-limiting-requests


    Let me know if that doesn't solve your issue

  • default discord avatar
    eduh7 months ago

    No, I really want the IP in the request😁

  • default discord avatar
    notchr7 months ago

    Are you running behind a proxy?

  • default discord avatar
    eduh7 months ago

    in production on cloudflare



    one solution is the cloudflare header, not tested tet



    yet*

  • default discord avatar
    notchr7 months ago

    @eduh So if its your own proxy, you can usually use

    'x-forwarded-for'


    but im not sure the accuracy of that if its through cloudflare



    You would need to adjust your nginx config if its not your own proxy as well

    proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-For $remote_addr;
