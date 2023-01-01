Get data user ID

Hi,
I want to make a hook that enforces a certain field array to be empty if a role is removed from a user. Only admins can remove roles, so the req.user.id cannot be used, since I want to remove the roles from the target user not the admin.
I want to achieve something like this:
export const enforceFacilitator: FieldHook<User & { id: string }> = async ({ req, data }) => {
const isFacilitator = targetUser.roles.includes('facilitator');
if (!isFacilitator) {
await payload.update({
collection: 'users',
id: targetUser.id,
data: {
array: [],
},
});
}
}
If possible, it would be great to check if the role of facilitator was removed instead of simply checking if it is there or not (to avoid unnecessary operations). I could just check if the array is already empty before making the update though, which achieves a similar result but isn't very organized.
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.