Get data user ID

default discord avatar
shisue
4 days ago

Hi,



I want to make a hook that enforces a certain field array to be empty if a role is removed from a user. Only admins can remove roles, so the req.user.id cannot be used, since I want to remove the roles from the target user not the admin.



I want to achieve something like this:



export const enforceFacilitator: FieldHook<User & { id: string }> = async ({ req, data }) => { const isFacilitator = targetUser.roles.includes('facilitator'); if (!isFacilitator) { await payload.update({ collection: 'users', id: targetUser.id, data: { array: [], }, }); } }

If possible, it would be great to check if the role of facilitator was removed instead of simply checking if it is there or not (to avoid unnecessary operations). I could just check if the array is already empty before making the update though, which achieves a similar result but isn't very organized.

