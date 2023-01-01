DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
get only published items returned from a collection using the relationship field

default discord avatar
olarssony
6 days ago
3

like the title says, how can i use the relationship field to only select a collection item that has a status of published? i dont want users of the cms to be able to pick drafts.

  • discord user avatar
    tylandavis
    Payload Team
    6 days ago

    Hey @olarssony , to do this, just pass a query constraint to the

    filterOptions

    property on your relationship field config:


    {
  name: "relatedPosts",
  type: "relationship",
  relationTo: "posts",
  filterOptions: () => {
    return {
      _status: {
        equals: 'published'
      }
    }
  },
},


    You can find more about the

    filterOptions

    and creating queries here:


    https://payloadcms.com/docs/fields/relationship#filtering-relationship-options
  • default discord avatar
    olarssony
    6 days ago

    cheers! thanks man

  • discord user avatar
    tylandavis
    Payload Team
    6 days ago

    no problem! glad I could help.

