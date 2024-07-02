getting .fs import error

I was trying to use local APIs in next js - payload v3 app. Suddenly, I got this error
Module not found: Can't resolve 'fs'
Did you mean './fs'?
Requests that should resolve in the current directory need to start with './'.
Maybe it's because of module resolution and fs being a node specific module?
Or perhaps there isnt a module resolution manually specified for fs?
module.exports = {
...
resolve: {
fallback: {
"fs": false
},
}
}
my next.config.mjs file looks like this
import { withPayload } from '@payloadcms/next/withPayload'
/** @type {import('next').NextConfig} */
const nextConfig = {
// Your Next.js config here
reactStrictMode:false,
}
export default withPayload(nextConfig)
where should i add this?
I don't get the option "bundler" in admin in payload.config.ts
could it be because i'm using payload 3.0?
I forgot to add "use server" at the top of my local API file. Adding that fixed the issue.
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.