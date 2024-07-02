Code-based nature means you can build on top of it to power anything.
Community Help

getting .fs import error

default discord avatar
deepak_996384 months ago
4

I was trying to use local APIs in next js - payload v3 app. Suddenly, I got this error


Module not found: Can't resolve 'fs' Did you mean './fs'? Requests that should resolve in the current directory need to start with './'.
  • default discord avatar
    notchr4 months ago

    Maybe it's because of module resolution and fs being a node specific module?



    Or perhaps there isnt a module resolution manually specified for fs?



    module.exports = {
    ...
    resolve: {
        fallback: {
            "fs": false
        },
    }
}
  • default discord avatar
    deepak_996384 months ago

    my next.config.mjs file looks like this


    import { withPayload } from '@payloadcms/next/withPayload' /** @type {import('next').NextConfig} */ const nextConfig = { // Your Next.js config here reactStrictMode:false, } export default withPayload(nextConfig)


    where should i add this?

  • default discord avatar
    notchr4 months ago
    https://payloadcms.com/docs/admin/excluding-server-code#excluding-server-only-code-from-admin-ui
  • default discord avatar
    deepak_996384 months ago

    I don't get the option "bundler" in admin in payload.config.ts



    could it be because i'm using payload 3.0?



    I forgot to add "use server" at the top of my local API file. Adding that fixed the issue.

