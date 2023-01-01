Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Getting image from digitalocean spaces?

default discord avatar
BrandonMager
4 months ago
3

Hi, I'm using the s3 payload plugin to integrate digitalocean spaces to my payload cms and I am also using next-payload to run my site through vercel. When I upload an image to my media collection, how can I access that image to use for my site? Also, do I have to change my staticUrl and staticDr since im using an s3? Any help is appreciated. Thanks.

  • default discord avatar
    joelcorey
    4 months ago

    I was able to get DO Spaces working in my dev environment with a "normal" Payload setup. I got the Next+Payload example working as well, but I am unable to see the images. It detects the four images that I save in to Spaces, but there is no actual image ... just image title, size, etc.

  • discord user avatar
    tylandavis
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    You will need to provide the proper URL to the file on DO Spaces.



    The way I typically handle this is by setting the URL with an

    afterRead

    hook on my collection for the file in DO Spaces. my hook looks like this:


    hooks: {
  afterRead: [
    async ({ doc }) => {
      doc.url = process.env.CONTENT_URL + '/images/' + doc.filename;
    },
  ]
},


    for the

    doc.url

    , set it to whatever the link to your file would be. You can find this from the DO Spaces dashboard.



    Then, when I am adding in an image in Next, I just set the url accordingly, setting the

    src

    to they value returned from my API call.

  • default discord avatar
    BrandonMager
    4 months ago

    Thanks!

