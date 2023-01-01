DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Getting images from a global collection?

default discord avatar
plainnn
2 months ago
1

I have a global collection which has a field of

relationship

to my blog posts, however when I use

payload.findGlobal

the image returned is just an ID (rather than the full image object like when using

.find

) - how do I turn this ID into the image object?

