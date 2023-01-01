Getting images from a global collection?

I have a global collection which has a field of
relationship
to my blog posts, however when I use
payload.findGlobal
the image returned is just an ID (rather than the full image object like when using
.find
) - how do I turn this ID into the image object?
Hi @plainnn - to get the full image data you just need to add a
depth
parameter in your
payload.findGlobal
request
You probably need depth=2 or higher, and you can read more about the depth concept herehttps://payloadcms.com/docs/getting-started/concepts#depth
