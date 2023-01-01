DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Getting Payload Sass Error

default discord avatar
Luciano
6 months ago
8

Hello everyone,



Trust you are having a great day!



I'm getting this error & do not know how to solve it (Image also attached):



ERROR in ./node_modules/payload/dist/admin/scss/app.scss (./node_modules/css-loader/dist/cjs.js!./node_modules/postcss-loader/dist/cjs.js??ruleSet[1].rules[2].use[2]!./node_modules/sass-loader/dist/cjs.js!./node_modules/payload/dist/admin/scss/app.scss)
Module build failed (from ./node_modules/sass-loader/dist/cjs.js):
SassError: Can't find stylesheet to import.
    ╷
180 │ @import '~payload-user-css';
    │         ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
    ╵
  node_modules/payload/dist/admin/scss/app.scss 180:9  root stylesheet

webpack compiled with 1 error


Any help would be appreciated.



Thank you very much for your time!

  • default discord avatar
    Jarrod
    6 months ago

    Are you attempting to import

    @import '~payload/scss';

    ?

  • default discord avatar
    Luciano
    6 months ago

    No, I am not

  • default discord avatar
    Jarrod
    6 months ago

    Are you importing one of your own css files, using a path alias? You will need to use relative paths for now. This is known shortcoming, the inability to use path aliases.

  • default discord avatar
    Luciano
    6 months ago

    Very interesting, I do not make use of path aliases. Is there a command I can run to see which file is causing this error?

  • default discord avatar
    Jarrod
    6 months ago

    Just looked at the code, are you using

    config.admin.css

    in your payload.config.ts to set a custom path for a css file?



    its saying that it cannot find

    that

    file/path

  • default discord avatar
    Luciano
    6 months ago

    You are awesome!



    I commented out my

    config.admin.css

    & everything works now.

  • default discord avatar
    seth
    4 months ago

    is the path alias problem throughout payload? I was just trying to set this up

