Getting Payload Sass Error

I'm getting this error & do not know how to solve it (Image also attached):
ERROR in ./node_modules/payload/dist/admin/scss/app.scss (./node_modules/css-loader/dist/cjs.js!./node_modules/postcss-loader/dist/cjs.js??ruleSet[1].rules[2].use[2]!./node_modules/sass-loader/dist/cjs.js!./node_modules/payload/dist/admin/scss/app.scss)
Module build failed (from ./node_modules/sass-loader/dist/cjs.js):
SassError: Can't find stylesheet to import.
╷
180 │ @import '~payload-user-css';
│ ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
╵
node_modules/payload/dist/admin/scss/app.scss 180:9 root stylesheet
webpack compiled with 1 error
Any help would be appreciated.
Thank you very much for your time!
Are you attempting to import
@import '~payload/scss';
?
No, I am not
Are you importing one of your own css files, using a path alias? You will need to use relative paths for now. This is known shortcoming, the inability to use path aliases.
Very interesting, I do not make use of path aliases. Is there a command I can run to see which file is causing this error?
Just looked at the code, are you using
config.admin.css
in your payload.config.ts to set a custom path for a css file?
its saying that it cannot findthat
file/path
You are awesome!
I commented out my
config.admin.css
& everything works now.
is the path alias problem throughout payload? I was just trying to set this up
