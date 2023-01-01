Getting Payload Sass Error

Hello everyone,

Trust you are having a great day!

I'm getting this error & do not know how to solve it (Image also attached):

ERROR in ./node_modules/payload/dist/admin/scss/app.scss (./node_modules/css-loader/dist/cjs.js!./node_modules/postcss-loader/dist/cjs.js??ruleSet[1].rules[2].use[2]!./node_modules/sass-loader/dist/cjs.js!./node_modules/payload/dist/admin/scss/app.scss) Module build failed (from ./node_modules/sass-loader/dist/cjs.js): SassError: Can't find stylesheet to import. ╷ 180 │ @import '~payload-user-css'; │ ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ ╵ node_modules/payload/dist/admin/scss/app.scss 180:9 root stylesheet webpack compiled with 1 error

Any help would be appreciated.

Thank you very much for your time!