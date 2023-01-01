Getting plugin-seo to work with TypeScript

As an example:

import { default as _seo } from '@payloadcms/plugin-seo' ; import { Page } from '../payload-types' ; export const seo = _seo ({ collections : [ 'pages' ], uploadsCollection : 'media' , generateTitle : ( { doc }: { doc: Page; locale?: string } ) => `My Site — ${doc.title} ` , generateDescription : ( { doc } ) => doc. excerpt , });

With the typing for

generateTitle

's args,

${doc.title}

is happy, but

generateTitle

is not, because

Page

is more specific than the

T = any

type. Without the typing, as in the example

generateDescription

, it chokes on

doc

not having an

excerpt

property.

Mightn't it be possible for the library to type

T

as the union of the collection types specified? Or what are people doing here?

Bump!