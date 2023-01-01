DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Getting QueryError on collection called Posts in Multi-Tenant

techinverted
last month
6

All my other collections work fine, other than Posts and ReusableContent.


This is the error


{ "errors": [ { "name": "QueryError", "message": "The following path cannot be queried: tenant", "data": [ { "path": "tenant" } ] } ] }

This is what the code looks like


export const Posts: CollectionConfig = { slug: 'posts', admin: { useAsTitle: 'title', // defaultColumns: ['title', 'slug', 'updatedAt'], }, versions: { drafts: true, }, access: { read: tenants, readVersions: tenants, create: loggedIn, update: tenantAdmins, delete: tenantAdmins, }, hooks: { afterChange: [ ({ req: { payload }, doc }) => { regeneratePage({ payload, collection: 'posts', doc, }) }, ], }, fields: [ { name: 'title', type: 'text', required: true, }, { name: 'image', type: 'upload', relationTo: 'media', required: true, }, richText({ name: 'excerpt', }), { name: 'content', type: 'blocks', blocks: [Banner, BlogContent, Code, BlogMarkdown, MediaBlock], required: true, }, slugField(), { name: 'author', type: 'relationship', relationTo: 'users', required: true, admin: { position: 'sidebar', }, }, { name: 'publishedOn', type: 'date', required: true, admin: { date: { pickerAppearance: 'dayAndTime', }, position: 'sidebar', }, }, ], }
    notchr
    last month

    Is the error coming from this collection in particular?

    techinverted
    last month

    @notchr yes, I get it when I try to open posts or reusablecontent

    admin.png
    notchr
    last month

    hmm



    The only reference to tenant in that collection is in the access controls right?

    techinverted
    last month

    @notchr yup. That's the only reference

    notchr
    last month

    how are you importing tenants?



    @techinverted sorry for the delay

    techinverted
    last month

    Hey @notchr this is the import statement :


    import { loggedIn } from './access/loggedIn' import { tenantAdmins } from './access/tenantAdmins' import { tenants } from './access/tenants'

    this is tenants.ts file


    import type { Access } from 'payload/types' import { isSuperAdmin } from '../../utilities/isSuperAdmin' export const tenants: Access = ({ req: { user }, data }) => // individual documents (data?.tenant?.id && user?.lastLoggedInTenant?.id === data.tenant.id) || (!user?.lastLoggedInTenant?.id && isSuperAdmin(user)) || { // list of documents tenant: { equals: user?.lastLoggedInTenant?.id, }, }


    Hi @notchr I've resolved this issue. I hadn't added tenant under fields.

    :whatthehell:


    Thank you so much for the help @notchr



    fields: [ //other fields tenant, ],


    @notchr Do you know how to tackle this

