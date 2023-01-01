Getting QueryError on collection called Posts in Multi-Tenant

All my other collections work fine, other than Posts and ReusableContent.

This is the error

{ "errors": [ { "name": "QueryError", "message": "The following path cannot be queried: tenant", "data": [ { "path": "tenant" } ] } ] }

This is what the code looks like

export const Posts: CollectionConfig = { slug: 'posts', admin: { useAsTitle: 'title', // defaultColumns: ['title', 'slug', 'updatedAt'], }, versions: { drafts: true, }, access: { read: tenants, readVersions: tenants, create: loggedIn, update: tenantAdmins, delete: tenantAdmins, }, hooks: { afterChange: [ ({ req: { payload }, doc }) => { regeneratePage({ payload, collection: 'posts', doc, }) }, ], }, fields: [ { name: 'title', type: 'text', required: true, }, { name: 'image', type: 'upload', relationTo: 'media', required: true, }, richText({ name: 'excerpt', }), { name: 'content', type: 'blocks', blocks: [Banner, BlogContent, Code, BlogMarkdown, MediaBlock], required: true, }, slugField(), { name: 'author', type: 'relationship', relationTo: 'users', required: true, admin: { position: 'sidebar', }, }, { name: 'publishedOn', type: 'date', required: true, admin: { date: { pickerAppearance: 'dayAndTime', }, position: 'sidebar', }, }, ], }