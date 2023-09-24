Getting this error message while building

remote: 59.60 src/access/isAdmin.ts(2,22): error TS2307: Cannot find module '../payload-types' or its corresponding type declarations.

remote: 59.60 src/access/isLoggedIn.ts(2,22): error TS2307: Cannot find module '../payload-types' or its corresponding type declarations.

remote: 59.65 error Command failed with exit code 2.

isAdmin.ts

import { Access , FieldAccess } from "payload/types" ; import { User } from "../payload-types" ; export const isAdmin : Access < any , User > = ( { req: { user } } ) => { return Boolean (user?. roles ?. includes ( 'admin' )); } export const isAdminFieldLevel : FieldAccess <{ id : string }, unknown , User > = ( { req: { user } } ) => { return Boolean (user?. roles ?. includes ( 'admin' )); }

isLoggedIn.ts