DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

Gitbook / Docusaurus Clone

default discord avatar
58bits
4 months ago
1

Considering trying to build a documentation / book system with Payload CMS - like Gitbook, Docusaurus, etc., albeit for non-technical content and non-technical editors. I've taken a quick look at

https://github.com/payloadcms/plugin-nested-docs

- and understand the 'bottom up' approach of assigning parents to children. I'm guessing the way to build the table of contents (ToC) on the client would be to create a reduce / sort function that 'inverts' the order of docs into a 'top down' ToC tree structure? We don't mind manually setting an 'order' integer field on the collection to help sort in both the admin UI and on the client. Overall this seems like a good fit for both Payload and MongoDB. Thoughts or suggestions greatly appreciated.

  • default discord avatar
    Jarrod
    3 months ago

    Yeah I think this would be a great fit!

Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.