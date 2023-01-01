Gitbook / Docusaurus Clone

Considering trying to build a documentation / book system with Payload CMS - like Gitbook, Docusaurus, etc., albeit for non-technical content and non-technical editors. I've taken a quick look at

- and understand the 'bottom up' approach of assigning parents to children. I'm guessing the way to build the table of contents (ToC) on the client would be to create a reduce / sort function that 'inverts' the order of docs into a 'top down' ToC tree structure? We don't mind manually setting an 'order' integer field on the collection to help sort in both the admin UI and on the client. Overall this seems like a good fit for both Payload and MongoDB. Thoughts or suggestions greatly appreciated.