I am attempting to build the admin panel in a Github Action using

payload build

. It works fine locally, but when running in the Github Action runner, I get the following error:

Caused by: unknown field `cwd` at line 1 column 3195 /home/runner/work/{{repo_name}}/{{repo_name}}/node_modules/payload/dist/bin/build.js:35 throw new Error(`Error: can't find the configuration file located at ${rawConfigPath}.`); Error: Error: can't find the configuration file located at /home/runner/work/{{repo_name}}/{{repo_name}}/apps/cms/src/payload.config.ts.

Despite it saying that it can't find the config file, it does appear to be looking in the correct place. I've seen some other threads here where it was throwing the same error, but the error was in fact caused by something entirely different.