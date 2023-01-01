It would be nice to have a warning in the GitHub release description about component: {} changes for views and fields like Account, text field, ...

The same goes for new security practices, for example, the recent draft changes where in some cases, drafts are shown even if drafts equal false. An example could be a photograph where the status is awaiting approval to allow publishing the photo, and it, by mistake, got published because of Payload CMS changes.

According to EU GDPR, all information must be secure by default, or we can get a substantial financial penalty. Else it's easy to end up in a breach of data and an insecure system.