It would be nice to have a warning in the GitHub release description about component: {} changes for views and fields like Account, text field, ...
The same goes for new security practices, for example, the recent draft changes where in some cases, drafts are shown even if drafts equal false. An example could be a photograph where the status is awaiting approval to allow publishing the photo, and it, by mistake, got published because of Payload CMS changes.
According to EU GDPR, all information must be secure by default, or we can get a substantial financial penalty. Else it's easy to end up in a breach of data and an insecure system.
in some cases, drafts are shown even if drafts equal false
i don't believe any of our recent changes would have affected this at all
your access control should prevent users from seeing draft posts if that is the intention, via returning a query constraint to prevent them from seeing
_status: { equals: 'draft' }
that is unrelated to the
?draft=true
argument
but overall i completely agree, we are making some changes to use major / minor / patch versions more semantically
and that will include being significantly more strict about communicatinganything
that can impact your projects
That makes me happy 🍻
