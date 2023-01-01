DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Global setting for pagination?

wiesson
wiesson
5 months ago
2

It looks like I can't set the pagination globally despite the types allow it.



I'd like to add:


pagination: {
    defaultLimit: 100,
    limits: [100, 250, 500, 1000],
},

but somehow it doesn't work:


[15:47:44] ERROR (payload): There were 1 errors validating your Payload config
[15:47:44] ERROR (payload): 1: "admin.pagination" is not allowed
[nodemon] app crashed - waiting for file changes before starting...
  patrikkozak
    Payload Team
    patrikkozak
    Payload Team
    5 months ago

    Hey @wiesson! After some digging, we realized the type is wrong for the top level admin config. However, pagination should still work on a collection basis. We will keep this in mind and fix the type issue soon. If you want to open a feature request on Github - to allow for pagination in a global setting - we will get to it as soon as we can.



    Thank you for bringing this up!

  wiesson
    wiesson
    5 months ago
    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/issues/2282

    🤗

