Global setting for pagination?

It looks like I can't set the pagination globally despite the types allow it.
I'd like to add:
pagination: {
defaultLimit: 100,
limits: [100, 250, 500, 1000],
},
but somehow it doesn't work:
[15:47:44] ERROR (payload): There were 1 errors validating your Payload config
[15:47:44] ERROR (payload): 1: "admin.pagination" is not allowed
[nodemon] app crashed - waiting for file changes before starting...
Hey @wiesson! After some digging, we realized the type is wrong for the top level admin config. However, pagination should still work on a collection basis. We will keep this in mind and fix the type issue soon. If you want to open a feature request on Github - to allow for pagination in a global setting - we will get to it as soon as we can.
Thank you for bringing this up!
