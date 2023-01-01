Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Good morning everyone! When I'm making a request f...

Payload-Bot
2 days ago
5

Good morning everyone! When I'm making a request from a third party website, say Webflow, and I want to make it as a logged in user, how would I go about that? I have a user collection that can only be updated by the user themselves, and I have tried passing the token in many forms but I always get access denied.



const response = await fetch(

${url}/api/users/${userId}

, { method: 'PATCH', headers: { "Content-Type": 'application/json', "Authorization":

Bearer ${token}

, "Cookie":

payload-token=${token}

, }, accept: 'application/json', body: body, token: token, });

Token is the token returned by the login function, that is run right before this fetch



Original message from @shisue - Moved from https://discord.com/channels/967097582721572934/967097582721572937/1166387330605645844 (in #general)
    dribbens
    Payload Team
    2 days ago

    Hey @shisue


    Try changing the "Authorization" header to

    JWT ${token}

    instead of

    Bearer ${token}

    .



    I don't think the Cookie is doing anything, could try without that also.

    shisue
    2 days ago

    Like so?



    const response = await fetch(

    ${url}/api/users/${userId}

    , { method: 'PATCH', headers: { "Content-Type": 'application/json', "Authorization":

    JWT ${token}

    , }, accept: 'application/json', body: body, });

    That still didn't work



    My validation works as follows:



    import { Access } from 'payload/config';



    export const isAdminOrSelf: Access = ({ req: { user } }) => { // Need to be logged in if (user) { if (user.roles?.includes('admin')) { return true; } // If any other type of user, only provide access to themselves return { id: { equals: user.id, }, }; } // Reject everyone else return false; };


    I checked for token and userId both being valid, and I get a proper response back:



    {"userId":"6537d55f2611dba8e2ff8d3a","token":"eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJlbWFpbCI6InRlc3Q0QHRlc3QudGVzdCIsImlkIjoiNjUzN2Q1NWYyNjExZGJhOGUyZmY4ZDNhIiwiY29sbGVjdGlvbiI6InVzZXJzIiwicm9sZXMiOlsidXNlciJdLCJpYXQiOjE2OTgxNTkwNDEsImV4cCI6MTY5ODE2NjI0MX0.rPM5poLd040ZRg9y94osJVOF8_0x9XlRc7f6jhvOm9Y","expiration":1699857207141}
    dribbens
    Payload Team
    2 days ago

    Are you getting a CORS error? Requests from another domain need to be explicitly added to the cors array in your config.

    shisue
    2 days ago

    I'm not, I'm just getting the access error





    I've already added the webflow domain



    I think I migh be onto something, one second



    Issue might not be here, but on the login token storage



    Also, I've added a payment method a few days ago but the error message of "add a payment method" still appears on the payload website



    There we go, it works now. The issue was the storage somehow got lost in the event handler



    Thanks!

    dribbens
    Payload Team
    2 days ago

    🎉

