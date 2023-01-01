Good morning everyone! When I'm making a request from a third party website, say Webflow, and I want to make it as a logged in user, how would I go about that? I have a user collection that can only be updated by the user themselves, and I have tried passing the token in many forms but I always get access denied.

const response = await fetch(

${url}/api/users/${userId}

, { method: 'PATCH', headers: { "Content-Type": 'application/json', "Authorization":

Bearer ${token}

, "Cookie":

payload-token=${token}

, }, accept: 'application/json', body: body, token: token, });

Token is the token returned by the login function, that is run right before this fetch