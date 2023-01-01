So, I've got a Payload Cloud project and a NextJS site on Cloudflare that pulls data from the GraphQL API. Every now and then the build will fail because of a GraphQL error (
Gateway time-out - Error code 504
). Retrying the build usually "fixes" it.
Is this an issue with Cloudflare, Payload, or Payload Cloud? 🤔
I hit the RAM limit on Payload Cloud fairly often. At least, that's what I think is happening.
Disabled a plugin which results in this happening less frequentlyhttps://discord.com/channels/967097582721572934/1101867048159694868/1123530096746168351
. I still get the 504 every now and then though. I am using the REST API to build a Gatsby site, and in a similar situation to you, a rebuild usually fixes it.
@tinouti @capitalt2160 We're pushing a change to double the RAM for the standard tier, today 👍
Redeploying your project will give you the new specs 🚀
Awesome, I'll let you know if that fixes it. Thanks Elliot! 🙌
