DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

GraphQL API - 504 Gateway time-out

default discord avatar
tinouti
last month
3

So, I've got a Payload Cloud project and a NextJS site on Cloudflare that pulls data from the GraphQL API. Every now and then the build will fail because of a GraphQL error (

Gateway time-out - Error code 504

). Retrying the build usually "fixes" it.



Is this an issue with Cloudflare, Payload, or Payload Cloud? 🤔

  • default discord avatar
    capitalt2160
    3 weeks ago

    I hit the RAM limit on Payload Cloud fairly often. At least, that's what I think is happening.


    Disabled a plugin which results in this happening less frequently

    https://discord.com/channels/967097582721572934/1101867048159694868/1123530096746168351

    . I still get the 504 every now and then though. I am using the REST API to build a Gatsby site, and in a similar situation to you, a rebuild usually fixes it.

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    3 weeks ago

    @tinouti @capitalt2160 We're pushing a change to double the RAM for the standard tier, today 👍



    Redeploying your project will give you the new specs 🚀

  • default discord avatar
    tinouti
    3 weeks ago

    Awesome, I'll let you know if that fixes it. Thanks Elliot! 🙌

Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.