Hi!!
My application made in payload and typescript works correctly locally but in production it gives the error attached in the photo. I am not using the Graphql features provided by payload
GraphQL Error in module
Are you using Docker?
this may be a similar issue (we're working on a fix):
https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/issues/2463
Yes, it is within a cluster of k8s. When the service is started at that time this error appears.
Reading the issues you sent me I see that it is a problem of the internal dependencies of payload. Do you have any kind of solution for this moment?
@jmikrut Would an older version of payload work? If so, which one do you recommend?
you may need to figure out how to force / pin graphql version(s)
are you using yarn?
maybe look into
resolutions
no, i'm using npm
Ok, I look forward to hearing from you
you could try and use Yarn or install NPM with --legacy-peer-deps in the meantime
Yes, with yarn it worked fine, thank you very much.
Too bad about npm!
