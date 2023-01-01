DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
GraphQL Error in module

ivandominguezdomi
3 months ago
13

Hi!!


My application made in payload and typescript works correctly locally but in production it gives the error attached in the photo. I am not using the Graphql features provided by payload



GraphQL Error in module

    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    Are you using Docker?



    this may be a similar issue (we're working on a fix):



    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/issues/2463
    ivandominguezdomi
    3 months ago

    Yes, it is within a cluster of k8s. When the service is started at that time this error appears.


    Reading the issues you sent me I see that it is a problem of the internal dependencies of payload. Do you have any kind of solution for this moment?



    @jmikrut Would an older version of payload work? If so, which one do you recommend?

    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    you may need to figure out how to force / pin graphql version(s)



    are you using yarn?



    maybe look into

    resolutions
    ivandominguezdomi
    3 months ago

    no, i'm using npm



    Ok, I look forward to hearing from you

    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    you could try and use Yarn or install NPM with --legacy-peer-deps in the meantime

    ivandominguezdomi
    3 months ago

    Yes, with yarn it worked fine, thank you very much.


    Too bad about npm!

