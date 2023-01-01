DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
GraphQL Error on Startup

default discord avatar
alexdev
6 months ago
17

My docker container gives me the following logs on startup:



[17:05:31] INFO (payload): Starting Payload...
/home/node/app/node_modules/payload/node_modules/graphql/jsutils/devAssert.js:12
    throw new Error(message);
    ^

Error: Expected DateTime to be a GraphQL nullable type.
    at devAssert (/home/node/app/node_modules/payload/node_modules/graphql/jsutils/devAssert.js:12:11)
    at new GraphQLNonNull (/home/node/app/node_modules/payload/node_modules/graphql/type/definition.js:395:32)
    at /home/node/app/node_modules/payload/dist/collections/graphql/init.js:101:23
    at Array.forEach (<anonymous>)
    at initCollectionsGraphQL (/home/node/app/node_modules/payload/dist/collections/graphql/init.js:60:38)
    at registerSchema (/home/node/app/node_modules/payload/dist/graphql/registerSchema.js:58:24)
    at init (/home/node/app/node_modules/payload/dist/init.js:79:38)
    at initSync (/home/node/app/node_modules/payload/dist/init.js:143:22)
    at Payload.init (/home/node/app/node_modules/payload/dist/index.js:154:29)
    at Object.<anonymous> (/home/node/app/dist/server.js:15:19)



My docker compose file looks like this (some parts redacted):


payload:
    image: node:18-alpine
    ports:
      - '3001:3001'
    volumes:
      - ./payload:/home/node/app
    working_dir: /home/node/app/
    command: sh -c "npm run serve"
    depends_on:
      - mongo
    environment:
      MONGODB_URI: mongodb://mongo:27017/payload
      PORT: 3001
      PAYLOAD_SECRET: TESTING
    networks:
      - main

  mongo:
    image: mongo:latest
    ports:
      - '27017:27017'
    command:
      - --storageEngine=wiredTiger
    volumes:
      - data:/data/db
    logging:
      driver: none
    networks:
      - main


and the

./payload

directory I mount to my docker container contains a payload project I have already run

npm run build

on

  • default discord avatar
    Exo
    6 months ago

    It seems the npm based installation workflow is broken.



    Can you try deleting your

    node_modules

    folder and

    package-lock.json

    . Then run

    yarn install

    and check again?

  • default discord avatar
    alexdev
    6 months ago

    this is plausible, I am using npm



    I am currently building in an ubuntu worker and then transferring the whole directory over to the host, including node_modules into the ./payload directory mentioned above

  • default discord avatar
    Exo
    6 months ago

    that makes sense, I had a similar setup. After switching to yarn you should be fine I think 🙂

  • default discord avatar
    alexdev
    6 months ago

    so rework the whole workflow to use yarn?



    i'll give it a go now



    switched to yarn, deploys perfectly!



    although this is now the only component of the project that utilises yarn over npm, not world ending but I wonder what is cauting the issue?

  • default discord avatar
    Exo
    6 months ago

    The problem seems that there are 2 different versions of the GraphQL engine being used (one directly and another as a dependency). With yarn this is no problem, as you can write rules for how to handle that (overrides.json) but npm is a bit more strict.


    Same for me, usually it is npm everywhere, once the dependencies are fixed we can switch back 🙂



    oh btw, if everything works, please close this thread unless you need more help, this helps to keep things organized 🙂



    @jmikrut another occurrence of this bug, I think I commented yesterday on a related github issue (which I can't find right now) but the npm workflow is quite broken as of now 😦

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    6 months ago

    ahhh is this related to

    express-graphql

    ?

  • default discord avatar
    Exo
    6 months ago

    Yes I think so 🙂



    should be reproducable with the minimal setup, but I did not try yet

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    6 months ago

    ok i'll put this on the radar. I hear that

    express-graphql

    is no longer supported so it's probably just that we need to move to a package that uses our graphql version

  • default discord avatar
    alexdev
    6 months ago

    Thanks for all the help guys, will close the thread now

  • default discord avatar
    HSWMK
    5 months ago

    still got the problem, using pnpm on railway, working on local

  • default discord avatar
    Mateusz Woskowicz
    4 months ago

    got the same problem, installing packages using yard helped

