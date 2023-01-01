GraphQL Error on Startup

My docker container gives me the following logs on startup:

[17:05:31] INFO (payload): Starting Payload... /home/node/app/node_modules/payload/node_modules/graphql/jsutils/devAssert.js:12 throw new Error(message); ^ Error: Expected DateTime to be a GraphQL nullable type. at devAssert (/home/node/app/node_modules/payload/node_modules/graphql/jsutils/devAssert.js:12:11) at new GraphQLNonNull (/home/node/app/node_modules/payload/node_modules/graphql/type/definition.js:395:32) at /home/node/app/node_modules/payload/dist/collections/graphql/init.js:101:23 at Array.forEach (<anonymous>) at initCollectionsGraphQL (/home/node/app/node_modules/payload/dist/collections/graphql/init.js:60:38) at registerSchema (/home/node/app/node_modules/payload/dist/graphql/registerSchema.js:58:24) at init (/home/node/app/node_modules/payload/dist/init.js:79:38) at initSync (/home/node/app/node_modules/payload/dist/init.js:143:22) at Payload.init (/home/node/app/node_modules/payload/dist/index.js:154:29) at Object.<anonymous> (/home/node/app/dist/server.js:15:19)

My docker compose file looks like this (some parts redacted):

payload: image: node:18-alpine ports: - '3001:3001' volumes: - ./payload:/home/node/app working_dir: /home/node/app/ command: sh -c "npm run serve" depends_on: - mongo environment: MONGODB_URI: mongodb://mongo:27017/payload PORT: 3001 PAYLOAD_SECRET: TESTING networks: - main mongo: image: mongo:latest ports: - '27017:27017' command: - --storageEngine=wiredTiger volumes: - data:/data/db logging: driver: none networks: - main

and the

./payload

directory I mount to my docker container contains a payload project I have already run

npm run build

on