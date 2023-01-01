GraphQL Error on Startup

My docker container gives me the following logs on startup:
[17:05:31] INFO (payload): Starting Payload...
/home/node/app/node_modules/payload/node_modules/graphql/jsutils/devAssert.js:12
throw new Error(message);
^
Error: Expected DateTime to be a GraphQL nullable type.
at devAssert (/home/node/app/node_modules/payload/node_modules/graphql/jsutils/devAssert.js:12:11)
at new GraphQLNonNull (/home/node/app/node_modules/payload/node_modules/graphql/type/definition.js:395:32)
at /home/node/app/node_modules/payload/dist/collections/graphql/init.js:101:23
at Array.forEach (<anonymous>)
at initCollectionsGraphQL (/home/node/app/node_modules/payload/dist/collections/graphql/init.js:60:38)
at registerSchema (/home/node/app/node_modules/payload/dist/graphql/registerSchema.js:58:24)
at init (/home/node/app/node_modules/payload/dist/init.js:79:38)
at initSync (/home/node/app/node_modules/payload/dist/init.js:143:22)
at Payload.init (/home/node/app/node_modules/payload/dist/index.js:154:29)
at Object.<anonymous> (/home/node/app/dist/server.js:15:19)
My docker compose file looks like this (some parts redacted):
payload:
image: node:18-alpine
ports:
- '3001:3001'
volumes:
- ./payload:/home/node/app
working_dir: /home/node/app/
command: sh -c "npm run serve"
depends_on:
- mongo
environment:
MONGODB_URI: mongodb://mongo:27017/payload
PORT: 3001
PAYLOAD_SECRET: TESTING
networks:
- main
mongo:
image: mongo:latest
ports:
- '27017:27017'
command:
- --storageEngine=wiredTiger
volumes:
- data:/data/db
logging:
driver: none
networks:
- main
and the
./payload
directory I mount to my docker container contains a payload project I have already run
npm run build
on
It seems the npm based installation workflow is broken.
Can you try deleting your
node_modules
folder and
package-lock.json
. Then run
yarn install
and check again?
this is plausible, I am using npm
I am currently building in an ubuntu worker and then transferring the whole directory over to the host, including node_modules into the ./payload directory mentioned above
that makes sense, I had a similar setup. After switching to yarn you should be fine I think 🙂
so rework the whole workflow to use yarn?
i'll give it a go now
switched to yarn, deploys perfectly!
although this is now the only component of the project that utilises yarn over npm, not world ending but I wonder what is cauting the issue?
The problem seems that there are 2 different versions of the GraphQL engine being used (one directly and another as a dependency). With yarn this is no problem, as you can write rules for how to handle that (overrides.json) but npm is a bit more strict.
Same for me, usually it is npm everywhere, once the dependencies are fixed we can switch back 🙂
oh btw, if everything works, please close this thread unless you need more help, this helps to keep things organized 🙂
@jmikrut another occurrence of this bug, I think I commented yesterday on a related github issue (which I can't find right now) but the npm workflow is quite broken as of now 😦
ahhh is this related to
express-graphql
?
Yes I think so 🙂
should be reproducable with the minimal setup, but I did not try yet
ok i'll put this on the radar. I hear that
express-graphql
is no longer supported so it's probably just that we need to move to a package that uses our graphql version
Thanks for all the help guys, will close the thread now
still got the problem, using pnpm on railway, working on local
got the same problem, installing packages using yard helped
