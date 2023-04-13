hello my current payload version is 1.2.5 and i updeted it to 1.7.1 but when i run project after updating a version i got an error.
Hello @bhavikak, please be a bit more descriptive with your support requests. What error did you receive?
hello @notchr that i mentioned in screenshot
heyy @notchr this error is fixed.
GraphQLError: Enum values cannot be named true
I assume this was a configuration issue on a select or radio field with an
options
of value of
true
for anyone else that runs into this.
yes @dribbens right i set option value true so that's why error was through
but still after updating a version comes many errors at run time.
I'm a bit confused. Are you still having a problem with Payload or just an issue specific to your project?
Please share your error if you have something we can look at.
i don't know that problem with payload or specific to project beacuse error comes after updating a version.
After updating a version, like saving a draft on a document or you're saying you have updated the Payload package version?
Oh you said "at run time" so Payload isn't even starting for you. What is the error now?
WARNING in ./node_modules/slate-react/dist/index.es.js 457:70-88
export 'Scrubber' (imported as 'Scrubber') was not found in 'slate' (possible exports: Editor, Element, Location, Node, Operation, Path, PathRef, Point, PointRef, Range, RangeRef, Span, Text, Transforms, createEditor)
unhandledRejection [Error: EMFILE: too many open files, scandir '/home/oneclick/bhavika/oneclick-payload-cms/pages/quick-links'] {
errno: -24,
code: 'EMFILE',
syscall: 'scandir',
path: '/home/oneclick/bhavika/oneclick-payload-cms/pages/quick-links'
}
I haven't run into this problem before, but I did find this SO article that might be helpful. It looks like the issue is very specific to your env unfortunately. I don't think the any recent updates are related to this error.
okay @dribbens i'll try from my end.
