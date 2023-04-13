DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
graphql issue in version 1.7.1

default discord avatar
bhavikak
3 months ago
14

hello my current payload version is 1.2.5 and i updeted it to 1.7.1 but when i run project after updating a version i got an error.

  • default discord avatar
    notchr
    3 months ago

    Hello @bhavikak, please be a bit more descriptive with your support requests. What error did you receive?

  • default discord avatar
    bhavikak
    3 months ago

    hello @notchr that i mentioned in screenshot



    heyy @notchr this error is fixed.

    Screenshot_from_2023-04-13_15-33-24.png
  • discord user avatar
    dribbens
    Payload Team
    3 months ago
    GraphQLError: Enum values cannot be named true

    I assume this was a configuration issue on a select or radio field with an

    options

    of value of

    true

    for anyone else that runs into this.

  • default discord avatar
    bhavikak
    3 months ago

    yes @dribbens right i set option value true so that's why error was through



    but still after updating a version comes many errors at run time.

  • discord user avatar
    dribbens
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    I'm a bit confused. Are you still having a problem with Payload or just an issue specific to your project?


    Please share your error if you have something we can look at.

  • default discord avatar
    bhavikak
    3 months ago

    i don't know that problem with payload or specific to project beacuse error comes after updating a version.

  • discord user avatar
    dribbens
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    After updating a version, like saving a draft on a document or you're saying you have updated the Payload package version?



    Oh you said "at run time" so Payload isn't even starting for you. What is the error now?

  • default discord avatar
    bhavikak
    3 months ago

    WARNING in ./node_modules/slate-react/dist/index.es.js 457:70-88


    export 'Scrubber' (imported as 'Scrubber') was not found in 'slate' (possible exports: Editor, Element, Location, Node, Operation, Path, PathRef, Point, PointRef, Range, RangeRef, Span, Text, Transforms, createEditor)



    unhandledRejection [Error: EMFILE: too many open files, scandir '/home/oneclick/bhavika/oneclick-payload-cms/pages/quick-links'] {


    errno: -24,


    code: 'EMFILE',


    syscall: 'scandir',


    path: '/home/oneclick/bhavika/oneclick-payload-cms/pages/quick-links'


    }

  • discord user avatar
    dribbens
    Payload Team
    3 months ago

    I haven't run into this problem before, but I did find this SO article that might be helpful. It looks like the issue is very specific to your env unfortunately. I don't think the any recent updates are related to this error.


    https://stackoverflow.com/questions/8965606/node-and-error-emfile-too-many-open-files
  • default discord avatar
    bhavikak
    3 months ago

    okay @dribbens i'll try from my end.

