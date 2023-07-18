Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

GraphQL mutation not possible. 405 Method not allowed.

default discord avatar
rene.k3
4 months ago

I'm trying to make a GraphQL Mutation (POST) request from a Next.js app.



My request:


mutation loginUser($email: String!, $password: String!) {
        loginUser(email: $email, password: $password) {
            user {
                email
            }
            exp
            token
        }
    }


I'm getting the error saying:

405 (Method Not Allowed)

The response headers:


[{"name":"allow","value":"GET, HEAD"},{"name":"cache-control","value":"no-store, must-revalidate"},{"name":"connection","value":"close"},{"name":"content-encoding","value":"gzip"},{"name":"content-type","value":"text/html; charset=utf-8"},{"name":"date","value":"Tue, 18 Jul 2023 08:11:59 GMT"},{"name":"etag","value":"\"lwb687lsku26b\""},{"name":"transfer-encoding","value":"chunked"},
{"name":"vary","value":"Accept-Encoding"},{"name":"x-powered-by","value":"Next.js"}]


The response headers show that only GET and HEAD are allowed methods. What's the way to go here so I can make

mutations

from the app? Do I have to allow POST in the config? Or do I have to make changes in the request?



Never mind. I got it. In case you have a similar problem, here is what was wrong in my case:



In the payload.config.ts file I had the csrf and cors urls as https not http. Localhosts are running under http 😉



I haven't set up the payload, so it took me a while to figure that out. 🤦‍♂️

    Open the post
    Continue the discussion in Discord
    Like what we're doing?
    Star us on GitHub!

    Star

    Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

    Discord

    online

    Can't find what you're looking for?

    Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.