GraphQL schema mismatch between local/live

Hello with our team we've been experiencing some weird issue where the our GraphQL schema differs from development / production environments which leads to failed queries with errors like:

"Field \"in\" is not defined by type \"SkillTree_character_operator\".

With the query in question being:

query { skillTrees : SkillTrees ( where : { character : { in : [ "1001" ] } } ) { docs { id character { id } } } }

Looking at the schemas from playground for both environments gives this:

(Local)

input SkillTree_character_operator { equals: String not_equals: String in: [String] not_in: [String] all: [String] exists: Boolean }

(Live)

input SkillTree_character_operator { equals: String not_equals: String greater_than_equal: String greater_than: String less_than_equal: String less_than: String exists: Boolean }

Our payload schema looks like:

{ name : "character" , type : "relationship" , relationTo : "characters" , hasMany : false , required : false , index : true , },

We're running Payload 1.8.2 and this does seem to happen with any kind of field that's a relationship, but only on production. Updating to 1.8.3 didn't work either