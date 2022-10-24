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Community Help

GraphQL sometimes replacing hyphens and commas with underscores

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sesons3 years ago
6

Hello fellas, would anyone know why the value of something in gql has hyphens and commas replaced with underscores? This does not occur when accessing data with REST

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    3 years ago

    This is because GraphQL doesn't allow dashes



    nothing Payload can do there unfortunately. To keep parity, I would avoid using dashes in field names



    use camelCase instead



    or undrescores, either way

  • default discord avatar
    sesons3 years ago

    so just to clarify, is that just for strings that are prefixed with a hyphen? i.e. i just can't start a value with a -

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    3 years ago

    any hyphen at all, anywhere



    doesn't need to be prefixed



    my-field

    will be turned into

    my_field
  • default discord avatar
    sesons3 years ago

    sorry to clarify this is for the value of a field, not a field name in itself

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    3 years ago

    like a select field for example?



    yep, same thing applies there as well. select values / radio values are

    enum

    s in graphql



    and enums can't have dashes either

  • default discord avatar
    sesons3 years ago

    ah ok makes sense



    thank you

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