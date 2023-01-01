DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Graphql Union using generated types

default discord avatar
emmanuel
3 months ago
8

Do you have a simple example of how to create a Graphql union with the types generated by Payload?

  • default discord avatar
    noheadphones
    3 months ago

    What are you trying to get exactly? It might be easier to recommend something with the full picture

  • default discord avatar
    emmanuel
    3 months ago

    So we have 3 schemas (collections), blogs, podcasts and videos, all of them shared common fields, so I want to create a union type/schema (e.g. type Post = Blog | Podcast | Video) so it can be exposed in the graphql api url and consumed by client.

  • default discord avatar
    noheadphones
    3 months ago

    You would have to make a new custom graphql endpoint



    and construct a new type for yourself using the graphQL object passed via the handler with

    https://graphql.org/graphql-js/type/#graphqluniontype


    something akin to


    new GraphQL.GraphQLUnionType()


    for the types you can get the generated ones from your

    payload.collections['blog'].graphQL.types

    instance to use as types here


    types: [DogType, CatType],


    I wrote a guide here on how to extend the graphql API

    https://nouance.io/articles/how-to-extend-graphql-in-payload-with-custom-queries-mutations-and-re-usable-types


    Here's the guide in payload docs

    https://payloadcms.com/docs/graphql/extending
