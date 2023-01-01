DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

Group field doesn't display error message

default discord avatar
ysione
3 weeks ago
1

Greetings


I was looking through payload's code and I found that group field doesn't have error message. though it has a validation function, the Group component doesn't use Error component



I was wondering how I can display same tooltip as for text or number field, with error message?



We have custom validation logic and complex field, it'd be great to give more information to user, instead of just "some feild is incorect"

Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.