I was looking through payload's code and I found that group field doesn't have error message. though it has a validation function, the Group component doesn't use Error component
I was wondering how I can display same tooltip as for text or number field, with error message?
We have custom validation logic and complex field, it'd be great to give more information to user, instead of just "some feild is incorect"
Would this help you? (groups have the same style errors as array labels, just not pictured in the screenshots)https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/pull/2989
