Group field required Type

Hi,

I'm on payload version

1.6.22

and there was an update a few versions ago for arrays and groups to no longer be a forced required type.

For array fields we still have the option to add the parameter

required: true

but this is not he case for group fields.

I require the group type to exist in some cases and since it is now optional I am having type issues elsewhere in my monorepo.

Can we have an option to force a group as required?