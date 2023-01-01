Group field required Type

Hi,
I'm on payload version
1.6.22
and there was an update a few versions ago for arrays and groups to no longer be a forced required type.
For array fields we still have the option to add the parameter
required: true
but this is not he case for group fields.
I require the group type to exist in some cases and since it is now optional I am having type issues elsewhere in my monorepo.
Can we have an option to force a group as required?
Hey David, feel free to open a feature request for this in GH Discussions. It seems like something we should look at.
