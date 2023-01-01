DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Group field required Type

default discord avatar
David
4 months ago
1

Hi,



I'm on payload version

1.6.22

and there was an update a few versions ago for arrays and groups to no longer be a forced required type.



For array fields we still have the option to add the parameter

required: true

but this is not he case for group fields.



I require the group type to exist in some cases and since it is now optional I am having type issues elsewhere in my monorepo.



Can we have an option to force a group as required?

  • discord user avatar
    denolfe
    Payload Team
    4 months ago

    Hey David, feel free to open a feature request for this in GH Discussions. It seems like something we should look at.

