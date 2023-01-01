Handle changes to the database in production

Hello guys, I'm making a big website using PayloadCMS as backend. I'm not very far from finishing it, and I wanted to ask you a question about database changes.

-

So far whenever I want to make changes to the database (for example I change a field name from

userPage

to

userHasPage

), Payload will stop considering all the

userPage

named fields and from now on will only account for

userHasPage

. This makes all the data stored as

userPage

not accessible to the website. The best solution I found so far is to make a script that will change

userPage

to

userHasPage

on all the old records.

-

Is there some other method to do this? (My real question is if Payload can handle this process differently without me doing so much manual work, or it's fine to do the changes using a script)