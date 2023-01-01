DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Handle "soft deletes"

default discord avatar
gaboluque
2 months ago
8

Is there a way to handle "soft deletes"?


E.g set user status = DELETED



A hook that will omit DELETED users by default?

  • discord user avatar
    alessiogr
    Payload Team
    2 months ago

    Heya! What do you mean with "omit"? Not display those in the API response?

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    2 months ago

    you could add a custom field that called

    deleted

    and then write access control to return a query constraint like the following:



    {
  deleted: {
    not_equals: true
  }
}


    that way any posts marked as deleted will still exist in the database, but will automatically be omitted from all API responses

  • default discord avatar
    gaboluque
    2 months ago

    @alessiogr what I mean by omit is exactly what @jmikrut is suggesting. Having records "deleted", never queried in the DB, but still there.



    I ended up adding a

    beforeOperation

    hook, with something like this:



      return { ...args, where: { ...args.where, status: { not_equals: UserStatus.DELETED, ...args.status } } }


    Although I'm not sure how this will affect other queries 👀 . WDYT? Maybe the Access Control is more performant?

  • discord user avatar
    dribbens
    Payload Team
    2 months ago

    As long as you have an index on UserStatus, it will be very performant.

  • discord user avatar
    jmikrut
    Payload Team
    2 months ago

    i would use access control instead of a

    beforeOperation

    hook but honestly either is the same performance. and yes, as dan said, make sure to index the field 👍

  • default discord avatar
    gaboluque
    2 months ago

    Thanks guys!

