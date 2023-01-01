Handling graphql requests that include items the user can no longer access

In our platform we have a favourites collection that's a many to many relationship between content items and users, however there are scenarios whereby users could favourite a content post and then subsequently not have access to that content item, meaning we get the following error when querying via gql

Cannot return null for non-nullable field Favourite.content

I am wondering whether there is a good way of handing this? Ideally without modifying the favourites table, as they could regain access to that content in the future

Anyone have any ideas on this?

Not been able to figure this one out yet, anyone got any ideas?