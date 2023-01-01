DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Handling graphql requests that include items the user can no longer access

devperson
6 months ago
4

In our platform we have a favourites collection that's a many to many relationship between content items and users, however there are scenarios whereby users could favourite a content post and then subsequently not have access to that content item, meaning we get the following error when querying via gql



Cannot return null for non-nullable field Favourite.content

I am wondering whether there is a good way of handing this? Ideally without modifying the favourites table, as they could regain access to that content in the future



Anyone have any ideas on this?



Not been able to figure this one out yet, anyone got any ideas?

    jesschow
    Payload Team
    5 months ago

    hi @devperson - can you update

    favourite.content

    to be a nullable field? can you show where you are defining the schema?



    Also, this page is helpful:

    https://graphql.wtf/episodes/42-graphql-nullability
    devperson
    4 months ago

    It was a graphql schema generated by payload, is there a way to mark a field as nullable?

    jesschow
    Payload Team
    last month

    Sorry for the delay - do you still need help here @devperson?

    devperson
    last month

    not urgently, we worked around this by making a custom graphql endpoint rather than the default payload generated endpoint to handle this

