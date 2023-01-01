Has anyone made a Lexical feature with some sort of svg icon library yet?

Just curious if anyone could share code/implementation suggestions. I'm studying some of the provided Features, but still not entirely sure how to do it yet 😅

I honestly think one of the coolest things would be to extend the

right click

>

emoji

menu with tabs for different icon libraries. But, I'm guessing that'd be much more complicated.

For my current use case, I actually only need to be able to in-line a few icons, almost as if they were emojis.