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Has anyone made a Lexical feature with some sort of svg icon library yet?

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zephury.2 years ago
1

Just curious if anyone could share code/implementation suggestions. I'm studying some of the provided Features, but still not entirely sure how to do it yet 😅



I honestly think one of the coolest things would be to extend the

right click

>

emoji

menu with tabs for different icon libraries. But, I'm guessing that'd be much more complicated.



For my current use case, I actually only need to be able to in-line a few icons, almost as if they were emojis.

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