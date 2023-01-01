Has anyone made a Lexical feature with some sort of svg icon library yet?

Just curious if anyone could share code/implementation suggestions. I'm studying some of the provided Features, but still not entirely sure how to do it yet 😅
I honestly think one of the coolest things would be to extend the
right click
>
emoji
menu with tabs for different icon libraries. But, I'm guessing that'd be much more complicated.
For my current use case, I actually only need to be able to in-line a few icons, almost as if they were emojis.
There is an emoji plugin in the lexical playground!
- Node:https://github.com/facebook/lexical/blob/main/packages/lexical-playground/src/nodes/EmojiNode.tsx
- Emoji Plugin:https://github.com/facebook/lexical/blob/main/packages/lexical-playground/src/plugins/EmojisPlugin/index.ts
- The actual emoji picker plugin:https://github.com/facebook/lexical/blob/main/packages/lexical-playground/src/plugins/EmojiPickerPlugin/index.tsx
You can re-use most of the code and wrap it in a
Feature
for lexical in payload. Most stuff will be similar, some stuff will probably require adjustments
