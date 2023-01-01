DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Has there been a change in type generation? Most of my types are now optional

wiesson
4 months ago
5

I can't explain why now most of my types are optional. Does anyone know? I briefly checked the release notes but I can't find something that might be related



The screenshot below shows just shows the the git-change if I update the file



Ok, the change was introduced in

1.6.20

- if I use

1.6.19

it does not happen



I guess:


check relationships indexed access for undefined (959f017)

    Jarrod
    3 months ago

    I believe this has been adjusted to be more accurate, have you updated payload recently?

    wiesson
    3 months ago

    Sorry, I didn't regenerate the types, so I kind of postponed this issue - I'll check later this week

    MRL
    3 months ago

    I've noticied the same issue this morning after updating. A lot of my fields are now marked as optional where they weren't previously?



    Is there anyway with Payload to mark that these fields shouldn't be optional?

