Has there been a change in type generation? Most of my types are now optional

I can't explain why now most of my types are optional. Does anyone know? I briefly checked the release notes but I can't find something that might be related
The screenshot below shows just shows the the git-change if I update the file
Ok, the change was introduced in
1.6.20
- if I use
1.6.19
it does not happen
I guess:
check relationships indexed access for undefined (959f017)
I believe this has been adjusted to be more accurate, have you updated payload recently?
Sorry, I didn't regenerate the types, so I kind of postponed this issue - I'll check later this week
I've noticied the same issue this morning after updating. A lot of my fields are now marked as optional where they weren't previously?
Is there anyway with Payload to mark that these fields shouldn't be optional?
