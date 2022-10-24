Have relationship field show a different field from the related entity rather than ID

import { CollectionConfig } from "payload";

export const Artists: CollectionConfig = {

slug: "artists",

fields: [

{

name: "name",

type: "text",

required: true,

},

{

name: "tracks",

type: "join",

collection: "tracks",

on: "artist",

},

],

};

import {

HTMLConverterFeature,

lexicalEditor,

lexicalHTML,

} from "@payloadcms/richtext-lexical";

import { CollectionConfig } from "payload";

export const Tracks: CollectionConfig = {

slug: "tracks",

admin: {

useAsTitle: "title",

},

fields: [

{

name: "artist",

type: "relationship",

relationTo: "artists"

},

],

};

When I go to assign an Artist to a Track from the Track page, the Track page shows the id of the artist (currently "1" or "2"). I'd like it to instead say the artist.name. I did not see this in the docs, so sorry if I missed it, still learning!

I figured it out. I need to use { admin: useAsTitle: name } } on the Artists collection config