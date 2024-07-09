Help About Access Control

Hi, guys

I'm new at Payload and I'm using v3. I'm trying to make admin panel with 2 role, User and Admin with this repo reference

. But there was a problem and I was at a loss to solve it.

I have a Media collection and have access control:

read: isAdminOrSelf, update: isAdminOrSelf, delete: isAdminOrSelf,

However, when the user wants to upload new media, the user is not redirected to the edit page and instead to the Not Found page. When looking at the collection, the media that has just been uploaded does not exist. But when accessed through the Admin role, the media exists. I've also tried to create a createdBy column in the database and it still doesn't seem to work.

Here is the access file of isAdminOrSelf:

import { Access } from "payload/config"; export const isAdminOrSelf: Access = ({ req: { user } }) => { // Need to be logged in if (user) { // If user has role of 'admin' if (user.roles?.includes('admin')) { return true; } // If any other type of user, only provide access to themselves return { id: { equals: user.id, } } } // Reject everyone else return false; }

Can someone help me?