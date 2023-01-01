Hey I have this weird bug:

payload.create

is returning this error:

{ "error" : { "index" : 0 , "code" : 11000 , "keyPattern" : { "username" : 1 } , "keyValue" : { "username" : null } } }

This should happen when there is a conflict between two unique fields. But in my case I have removed the field "username" which was unique. I don't understand where it is getting the "username" from?