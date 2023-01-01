Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Hey I have this weird bug:`payload.create` is ret...

Payload-Bot
5 days ago
Hey I have this weird bug:


payload.create

is returning this error:


{
    "error": {
        "index": 0,
        "code": 11000,
        "keyPattern": {
            "username": 1
        },
        "keyValue": {
            "username": null
        }
    }
}

This should happen when there is a conflict between two unique fields. But in my case I have removed the field "username" which was unique. I don't understand where it is getting the "username" from?



    .janxy
    5 days ago

    The problem was that

    Indexes

    inside MongoDB don't get updated when a collection is removed/updated.

