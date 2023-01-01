Hey there!

DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
nacho
5 months ago
4

I'm trying to customize a bit some of my list views. Is there a way to have "custom fields" on the list view?


eg: I have a Post with 3 comments and want to have a field with that "calculated amount" without storing it on the DB. Just showing thay

comments.length

value.



And is it possible to set a default sorting sorting for my collections?

