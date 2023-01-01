Hey there!

I'm trying to customize a bit some of my list views. Is there a way to have "custom fields" on the list view?
eg: I have a Post with 3 comments and want to have a field with that "calculated amount" without storing it on the DB. Just showing thay
comments.length
value.
And is it possible to set a default sorting sorting for my collections?
It sounds like you're looking for a
ui
type field with custom cell component
Docs for swapping the components:https://payloadcms.com/docs/admin/components#collections
Docs for a cell component:https://payloadcms.com/docs/admin/components#cell-component
Docs for
ui
fields:https://payloadcms.com/docs/fields/ui#ui-field
Thanks!
Regarding to the other question.. Is it posible to define a custom sorting for each collection?
Bumping this, I have the same question on sorting
