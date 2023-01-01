DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Hi, I am using payload version 1.5.4 , how can i sort my collection by some key

karanbir
last month
3

In documentation there is a key as defaultSort but its not compatible with 1.5.4 , what will be the alternative

    generator101
    last month

    you can't upgrade?

    karanbir
    last month

    upgrading version will be bit of work , it doesnt seem feasible to upgrade just for a single configuration changes , i was hoping if i could find some alternative

    denolfe
    Payload Team
    last month

    You can pass the

    sort

    property with your query to have it be sorted by that field. And prepend a dash to reverse that order.



    const posts = await payload.find({
    collection: "posts",
    sort: "-createdAt",
  });
