Hide a field based on a role

I am wanting to both hide fields as well as alter readonly capabilities in the admin section of a field. I can't seem to get checkRole to work with these fields that expect bools. Here is my code:

admin: { readOnly: Boolean(({ req: { user } }) => checkRole(['guest'], user)), hidden: Boolean(({ req: { user } }) => checkRole(['guest'], user)) },

Thanks in advance.

So what I ended up doing was leveraging was

condition

which works but doesn't seem like the path that I would like to take as there will be scenarios in which I do want them visibly rendered but readonly for certain roles. This gets me around this one usecase for the timebeing. So I'd still like help on the above but if someone wants to completely hide a field from a user based on the role here is how to do that:

admin: { condition: ({user}) => { return !checkRole(['admin'], user) } },

@jesschow @jacobsfletch do you all think this is worth a Github issue?