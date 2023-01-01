Hide admin tab depending on sibling data

I am trying to hide/show a tab if a certain field is checked. Unfortunately my code within the condition is never called. It works perfectly fine as expected if I do the same in fields within the tab but not on tab level. Is there another way to conditionally hide a whole tab?

fields : [ { type : "tabs" , tabs : [ { label : "SEO" admin : { condition : ( doc, siblingData ) => { console . log (siblingData); return siblingData?. overwriteMeta ; }, }, fields : [here condition works fine] ]}]