Hide admin tab depending on sibling data

default discord avatar
chris_heinz
3 months ago
I am trying to hide/show a tab if a certain field is checked. Unfortunately my code within the condition is never called. It works perfectly fine as expected if I do the same in fields within the tab but not on tab level. Is there another way to conditionally hide a whole tab?


fields: [
    {
      type: "tabs",
      tabs: [
        {
          label: "SEO"
           admin: {
            condition: (doc, siblingData) => {
              // does not get called so the scope is not even reached
              console.log(siblingData);
              return siblingData?.overwriteMeta;
            },
          },
          fields: [here condition works fine]
       ]}]
  • discord user avatar
    jesschow
    Payload Team
    last month

    @chris_heinz I believe conditional tabs is on our roadmap still

