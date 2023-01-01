Hide Email Options Form Builder

Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
sandrowegmann
10 months ago
2

I'm planning to use the form builder plugin to build simple forms. However, since Emails are not relevant, I'd like to hide it from the admin panel.



I've tried supplying an "emails" field in the formOverrides with a condition function that returns false, but all it does is create a second emails field (and hide it)

    jacobsfletch
    Payload Team
    10 months ago

    @sandrowegmann If you're willing to open a ticket in the form builder plugin repo, we'd be happy to take care of this! We'd be happy to accept a PR as well

    https://github.com/payloadcms/plugin-form-builder
    eug2112
    2 days ago

    @sandrowegmann Did you ever find a workaround for this?

