Hide Email Options Form Builder

I'm planning to use the form builder plugin to build simple forms. However, since Emails are not relevant, I'd like to hide it from the admin panel.
I've tried supplying an "emails" field in the formOverrides with a condition function that returns false, but all it does is create a second emails field (and hide it)
@sandrowegmann If you're willing to open a ticket in the form builder plugin repo, we'd be happy to take care of this! We'd be happy to accept a PR as wellhttps://github.com/payloadcms/plugin-form-builder
@sandrowegmann Did you ever find a workaround for this?
