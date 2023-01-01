DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Hide field if is not set

default discord avatar
armyw0w
6 days ago

Hello! I'm trying to do a soft delete for a collection. What I want to achieve is to show

deletedAt

on

read

(only for Admin dashboard) only when is not undefined. The issue is that I can't achieve this. I tried using

field.access

:



{
    name: 'deletedAt',
    type: 'date',
    label: {
        en: 'Deleted at',
        ro: 'Șters la',
    },
    access: {
        create: () => false,
        read: ({ data }) => {
            return data ? data.deletedAt !== undefined : false;
        },
        update: () => true,
    },
},


But from what I see, first the Admin is calling the

/access

to see if has access, but in this step the

data

is undefined. After

/access

a new request is made to the request itself and I have access to

data

. The problem is that in the

Admin

only the

/access

matter when it comes to showing the field or not.



What I can do to achieve this?



Adding

admin.condition

solved the issue.

