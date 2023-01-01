Hide field if is not set

Hello! I'm trying to do a soft delete for a collection. What I want to achieve is to show

deletedAt

on

read

(only for Admin dashboard) only when is not undefined. The issue is that I can't achieve this. I tried using

field.access

:

{ name : 'deletedAt' , type : 'date' , label : { en : 'Deleted at' , ro : 'Șters la' , }, access : { create : () => false , read : ( { data } ) => { return data ? data. deletedAt !== undefined : false ; }, update : () => true , }, },

But from what I see, first the Admin is calling the

/access

to see if has access, but in this step the

data

is undefined. After

/access

a new request is made to the request itself and I have access to

data

. The problem is that in the

Admin

only the

/access

matter when it comes to showing the field or not.

What I can do to achieve this?

Adding

admin.condition

solved the issue.