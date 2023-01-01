hide id field

Hi all 👋

I'm having trouble hiding the id of a collection. I assumed I could do it like this, but I get caught in a loop where it can't log me in properly.

{ name: 'id', type: 'text', hidden: true, },

I can identify at least two potential issues... the

type

is not correct, and/or

hidden

isn't doing what I think it is.

The

hidden

config is defined as

Restrict this field's visibility from all APIs entirely. Will still be saved to the database, but will not appear in any API or the Admin panel.

does

hidden: true

mean that the id is not included in the user object when it is fetched from the database? If this is the case, how do I include the id in the document but hide it from the toggle columns options? (pictured)

Any guidance is appreciated. Thank you