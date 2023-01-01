Hiding a collection in admin UI for certain users

I'd like to a collection in the admin UI for a certain group of users, but still give them read access. The use case is that we have a collection which is essentially configurations for complex components that are curated by our team, which some components have relation to. When a content editor adds a component to a page layout, they select one of these curated configurations.

However, I don't want to bog down the content editors view on the sidebar.

If I remove the read access, that user group cannot select that configuration when setting up components that have the relation.

Is there a way to do this?