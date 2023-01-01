Hiding a collection in admin UI for certain users

I'd like to a collection in the admin UI for a certain group of users, but still give them read access. The use case is that we have a collection which is essentially configurations for complex components that are curated by our team, which some components have relation to. When a content editor adds a component to a page layout, they select one of these curated configurations.
However, I don't want to bog down the content editors view on the sidebar.
If I remove the read access, that user group cannot select that configuration when setting up components that have the relation.
Is there a way to do this?
admin.hidden can take a function
That takes the user object.
Do with that you can write a function that returns true or false to say who gets which collections
Aha, that's the one!
Thanks mate
I have a custom role field in my User collection which doesn't seem to be part of that user object -- is there something additional I need to do to see it?
you have to have
saveToJwt
property to the role field
That was it, thanks so much 😁
Star
Discord
online
Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.