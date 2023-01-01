Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Hiding a collection in admin UI for certain users

default discord avatar
sam6466
5 months ago
4

I'd like to a collection in the admin UI for a certain group of users, but still give them read access. The use case is that we have a collection which is essentially configurations for complex components that are curated by our team, which some components have relation to. When a content editor adds a component to a page layout, they select one of these curated configurations.



However, I don't want to bog down the content editors view on the sidebar.



If I remove the read access, that user group cannot select that configuration when setting up components that have the relation.



Is there a way to do this?

  • discord user avatar
    dribbens
    Payload Team
    5 months ago

    admin.hidden can take a function



    That takes the user object.



    Do with that you can write a function that returns true or false to say who gets which collections

  • default discord avatar
    sam6466
    5 months ago

    Aha, that's the one!



    Thanks mate



    I have a custom role field in my User collection which doesn't seem to be part of that user object -- is there something additional I need to do to see it?

  • default discord avatar
    .bakry
    5 months ago

    you have to have

    saveToJwt

    property to the role field

  • default discord avatar
    sam6466
    5 months ago

    That was it, thanks so much 😁

