I'm trying to set the

name

field of a collection based on the title of a relation field... Related to this discussion:

However now I'm trying to do it while using the

payload-next-demo

as a starting point. When I try to create a collection in the admin UI and hit save I get the error:

hook is not a function

, and the collection is not saved.

I assume the source of the error is this hook file:

Which is used here:

because it's mocked with webpack in the payload.config.ts file:

It's worth noting that the error also occurs when the hook file looks like this:

import { CollectionBeforeChangeHook } from 'payload/types' export const BeforeChangeHook : CollectionBeforeChangeHook = async ({ data, }) => { return { ...data } }

I don't understand the error though, nor how to fix it... So I hope someone's able and willing to help out 🙂

Full error: