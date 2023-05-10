hooks on { Select } from 'payload/components/forms'

I have the following DOM element select:

<select title="select" value={selectedOption} onChange={(e) => handleChange(e, path)}> {options.map((option, index) => <option value={option}>{option}</option>)} </select>

The above works as expected

I'm trying to use payload's Select, as referenced in the subject title. I imagine hooks is the way to manage state, as onChange isn't provided - but they aren't ever triggered?

<Select name='select' label="my select" options={options} hooks={{ afterChange: [() => console.log('afterChange')], beforeChange: [() => console.log('beforeChange')], afterRead: [() => console.log('afterRead')], beforeValidate: [() => console.log('beforeValidate')], }} />

Am I missing something? I would like to set a default value from

useFormFields

and update the selected value onChange (as achieved in the first example)