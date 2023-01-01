Hooks (useConfig, useForm etc.) returning empty objects in Payload pnpm monorepo setup

Hi All,

We're working on an upgrade to Payload 2.0 in a monorepo setup.

Everything went fairly smoothly - we followed the 2.0 release notes here

and we can build Payload using the webpackBundler fine. The admin dashboard loads fine as well.

However, I think we're still missing something in terms of where Payload is looking for configuration information. We have a few custom components that call

useConfig

useForm

etc., but they're returning empty objects and cause errors when we try to access a collection that has one of our special components in it.

We start payload in dev as follows:

"dev": "PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=../cms/dist/payload.config.js NODE_ENV=development remix dev --manual -c \"node --conditions=serve server.js\" | pino-pretty",

And our custom express server initializes Payload as...

import cms from '@project/cms' const { payload } = cms ...

... // Payload section here - top level await since we're now an ESM module await payload.init({ secret: PAYLOAD_SECRET, express: app, onInit: () => { payload.logger.info(`Payload Admin URL: ${payload.getAdminURL()}`) } }) ...

We've read in the docs that it may help to pass the Payload config directly to init...

- would this help? Confess we're not 100% sure how this works.

Feels like we're missing something fundamental when we bootstrap payload. Any thoughts or suggestions greatly appreciated.

If this helps - it's not just our components.

useConfig

is returning an empty object for the new Lexical richtext editor....

map is failing because collections in

const { collections } = useConfig()

is undefined @alessiogr any ideas?