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Community Help

Hooks (useConfig, useForm etc.) returning empty objects in Payload pnpm monorepo setup

default discord avatar
58bits2 years ago
2

Hi All,



We're working on an upgrade to Payload 2.0 in a monorepo setup.



Everything went fairly smoothly - we followed the 2.0 release notes here

https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/releases/tag/v2.0.0

and we can build Payload using the webpackBundler fine. The admin dashboard loads fine as well.



However, I think we're still missing something in terms of where Payload is looking for configuration information. We have a few custom components that call

useConfig

useForm

etc., but they're returning empty objects and cause errors when we try to access a collection that has one of our special components in it.



We start payload in dev as follows: 


"dev": "PAYLOAD_CONFIG_PATH=../cms/dist/payload.config.js NODE_ENV=development remix dev --manual -c \"node --conditions=serve server.js\" | pino-pretty",

And our custom express server initializes Payload as...



import cms from '@project/cms'
const { payload } = cms
...


...
// Payload section here - top level await since we're now an ESM module
await payload.init({
  secret: PAYLOAD_SECRET,
  express: app,
  onInit: () => {
    payload.logger.info(`Payload Admin URL: ${payload.getAdminURL()}`)
  }
})
...


We've read in the docs that it may help to pass the Payload config directly to init...

https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/blob/3e5149bc432578b5c547e19eb9ed360d8e6c4626/packages/payload/src/config/types.ts#L115

- would this help? Confess we're not 100% sure how this works.



Feels like we're missing something fundamental when we bootstrap payload. Any thoughts or suggestions greatly appreciated.



If this helps - it's not just our components.

useConfig

is returning an empty object for the new Lexical richtext editor....


map is failing because collections in

const { collections } = useConfig()

is undefined

@360823574644129795

any ideas?

  • discord user avatar
    alessiogr
    2 years ago

    First thing I'd do is to absolutely make sure that you do not have duplicate versions of payload, react or react-dom installed.



    99% of times, if a react hook like that returns undefined, it's because that piece of code is using a different, duplicated version of payload/react/react-dom



    Had a similar problem inside the payload repo too - one thing which helped was switching from yarn monorepos to pnpm monorepos. pnpm seems to handle that better

  • default discord avatar
    58bits2 years ago

    Thanks

    @360823574644129795

    - I'll try a few things.



    You were spot on, and we found the duplicate version of Payload - thanks

    @360823574644129795
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