Hi, I am running payload cms on a next.js boilerplate that I wish to run into production on vercel. I have all of my environment variables and configurations in vercel. In my localhost, I am able to go to /admin and interact with payload. However, on vercel, when I try to go to /admin, I get this error message

500: INTERNAL_SERVER_ERROR

Code: FUNCTION_INVOCATION_FAILED

Any idea of how I can fix this? Thanks