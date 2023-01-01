DemoCloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
Hosting on vercel /admin doesn't seem to work gives error

default discord avatar
BrandonMager
3 months ago
1

Hi, I am running payload cms on a next.js boilerplate that I wish to run into production on vercel. I have all of my environment variables and configurations in vercel. In my localhost, I am able to go to /admin and interact with payload. However, on vercel, when I try to go to /admin, I get this error message



500: INTERNAL_SERVER_ERROR


Code: FUNCTION_INVOCATION_FAILED



Any idea of how I can fix this? Thanks

  • default discord avatar
    Derosul
    3 months ago

    Can you check the logs on your Vercel app? This might give us a hint on what's going on 🙂

