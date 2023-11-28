Cloud PricingDocsFor EnterpriseCommunity HelpBlog
New projectLogin
New projectLogin
Community Help

How can I add a second save button to the bottom of a collection page.In my collection I'm perform

default discord avatar
blazehazes
2 days ago
4

My collection is performing an API request so I want to add a button that will make the initiate the request and save the page



I’ve got an admin component setup but I’m unsure on how to make the page save



I began following the examples here -

https://payloadcms.com/docs/admin/components#collections

but run into errors:



'DefaultButton' refers to a value, but is being used as a type here. Did you mean 'typeof DefaultButton'?ts(2749)


Type 'boolean' is not assignable to type '() => void'.ts(2322)


The left-hand side of an arithmetic operation must be of type 'any', 'number', 'bigint' or an enum type.ts(2362)


I'm guessing DefaultButton needs importing but I dont know where to import it from

  • default discord avatar
    nvskx
    2 days ago

    i import it from "payload/dist/admin/components/elements/Button"



    but thats button, so somewhere in elements there should be an element called DefaultButton

  • default discord avatar
    blazehazes
    2 days ago

    I removed that line and returned some text, didn't realise but It's not what I need.



    I need a new button at the bottom of an edit view that will save the page.



    I'm now using this example but again get errors everywhere when i use the supplied code



    https://github.com/payloadcms/payload/blob/main/test/admin/components/views/CustomView/index.tsx


    Its being imported at the top like



    import React, { Fragment, useEffect } from 'react'
    Screenshot_2023-11-28_at_11.32.02.png
  • default discord avatar
    nvskx
    2 days ago

    are you by some chance writing jsx components in a ts file?

  • default discord avatar
    blazehazes
    2 days ago

    HAH thats the one, thats got me a couple times!



    Thank you!

Open the post
Continue the discussion in Discord
Like what we're doing?
Star us on GitHub!

Star

Connect with the Payload Community on Discord

Discord

online

Can't find what you're looking for?

Get help straight from the Payload team with an Enterprise License.