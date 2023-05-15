Lets say i have an array field and i want to display the 'add row' only when i check a checkbox or use a Select-field. Is this possible?

` const Example: CollectionConfig = { slug: 'example', fields: [ { name: 'row', type: 'array', labels: { plural: 'rows', singular: 'row', }, fields: [ { name: 'headline', label: 'Headline', type: 'text' }, { name: 'condition', label: 'Add another one', type: 'select', defaultValue: 'no', options: [ { label: 'Yes', value: 'yes' }, { label: 'No', value: 'no' } ] } ] } ] }

`

How can i display 'add Row' in an Array only with a set condition?