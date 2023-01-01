How can I generate an ID based on Title field?

Hi. When I create Categories, the display name is the ID string, I'd like it to be the same as it's title. How do I go about this?

Repo:

Categories.ts

import { CollectionConfig } from 'payload/types'; const Categories: CollectionConfig = { slug: 'categories', admin: { useAsTitle: 'name', }, access: { read: () => true, }, fields: [ { name: 'name', type: 'text', }, ], timestamps: false, } export default Categories;

I've inputted 'Road-Legal'. I'd like that to display as the ID name when I view the differing categories.

I'm using the PayloadCMS E-commerce template